Officer Craig Lehner’s human and K-9 partners took part in his funeral services

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Officer Craig Lehner’s trusted K-9 Shield and his partner, Officer Tommy Champion both played a role in his funeral ceremony on Wednesday.

Shield was part of Wednesday’s procession, following the casket carrying his human partner.

Officer Champion, Officer Lehner’s partner of nine years, eloquently shared some memories of his best friend- speaking of admiring Lehner’s courage and his ability to connect with the community.

Officer Champion said that Lehner was selfless, his sense of humor was contagious, and that they became almost inseparable the moment Lehner came up to his patrol car window.

“He looked into the window and said ‘Hey bro, do you want to ride together?’,” Champion said. “And little did I know that would be the beginning of a bond together that would transcend this life itself.”

They tracked down some dangerous suspects, but could also balance the stress of their jobs by having a lot of fun, Champion said.

“Whenever Craig would see someone next to us rocking out, singing their music, lost in their own world- he’d look at them and start dancing to the same song, prompting me to do the same,” Champion said. “What a unique soul.”

