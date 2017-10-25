Thousands of officers salute Officer Craig Lehner as they pay their final respects

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Thousands of members of law enforcement paid their respects to fallen hero, Buffalo Police Officer Craig Lehner.

Officers lined Perry St. as a procession led Officer Lehner’s casket to Key Bank Center Wednesday morning. More than 7,000 officers stood at attention on one side of the street, while K-9 officers and Buffalo Police stood on the other.

It was a moving sight to see as, in the pouring rain, they saluted Officer Lehner.

Many officers were part of the search, others never met Officer Lehner but wanted to show their support for his family and pay their final respects.

Marine and K-9 officers with the Niagara Regional Police were part of the procession and service. They told us about 50 of their officers attended the service. Niagara Regional Police were one of more than a dozen agencies that helped bring Officer Lehner home after he went missing on Oct. 13.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Niagara Falls told News 4 they were on the water doing patrols when the call went out for help. They assisted in the search for three days.

“It was tough, we don’t work with them all the time but they are our own, they’re law enforcement, we’re all brothers and sisters,” said Sgt. Paul Foster. “It was hard.”

Sgt. Foster shared a message for Officer Lehner’s family and the WNY community.

“Stay strong, work together, stay together,” he said.

New York State Police Trooper Aga Dembinka, based in Ithaca, traveled three hours to pay her respects to her fellow officer. She worked with Officer Lehner in the Buffalo Police E. District.

“He was an amazing person, he was funny, sweet, just a good officer to back, a good officer that would back you,” she said. “It’s touching to see all of the officers who have come here to pay their respects and how the community has all come together for an officer that did so much for his community and loved his community.”

She said Officer Lehner will be greatly missed.

“I’ve watched his videos on Instagram, Facebook and I just keep thinking it’s a bad dream,” said Trooper Dembinka. “I think this might be some type of closure but it’s definitely going to be a very emotional day for us. I think it’s going to help bring us all together as we remember him.”

Retired Buffalo Police Officer Ron Conrad paid his respects to Officer Lehner, despite never meeting him.

“It’s a show of respect, it just shows the bond between other officers,” said Conrad.

He was on the force for 31 years and spent time as a K-9 officer. He said this loss hits close to home, explaining the special bond between an officer and canine partner. He still carries around the badge of his canine, Bonnie.

Conrad has now been to three funerals for fallen officers.

“It’s just like a knife cutting through,” he said.

ALERT Region 1, made up of more than 20 water rescue teams, attended the funeral. There were representatives from water rescue teams out of Hamburg, Tonawanda, North Tonawnada, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Erie County Sheriff’s Office, State Parks Police, U.S. Coast Guard, among others.