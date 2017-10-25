Thousands of people file into arena to pay respects to Ofc. Lehner

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It was a very emotional day for the thousands of people who were at Key Bank Center as they are coming out to say their final farewell to Buffalo Police Officer Craig Lehner.

People from around the city and region were lining up early this morning waiting to get inside to watch the service. Most people from the area attending the service didn’t know Officer Lehner personally but upon leaving, they feel like they know him better as they were hearing stories about his life and the ways he impacted so many people.

Many people attending were telling me they have so much respect for him, what he’s done for the city and county, and the sacrifices he has made while serving in the military and with police. Those in attendance are saying it means a lot to them to have the chance to come to the funeral; saying it was one small way to honor and remember the officer.