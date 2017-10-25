Tonawanda man facing multiple charges including robbery, assault

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Tonawanda man is facing multiple charges after an August 22 incident.

During that month, police say “a male victim was allegedly pulled into a vehicle, beat up, thrown out of the vehicle and ran over.”

According to Tonawanda police, there was a dispute involving some type of debt that was owed.

Joseph Schmitt, 27, who also has an outstanding warrant out of Amherst, faces the following charges:

Robbery

Assault

Strangulation

Conspiracy

Grand Larceny

Reckless Endangerment

Unlawful Imprisonment

Menacing

Police say Schmitt was on their radar for some time, but had eluded authorities since the August incident.

He was held for court after being picked up by detectives on Tuesday night.