Tonawanda man facing multiple charges including robbery, assault

By Published:

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Tonawanda man is facing multiple charges after an August 22 incident.

During that month, police say “a male victim was allegedly pulled into a vehicle, beat up, thrown out of the vehicle and ran over.”

According to Tonawanda police, there was a dispute involving some type of debt that was owed.

Joseph Schmitt, 27, who also has an outstanding warrant out of Amherst, faces the following charges:

  • Robbery
  • Assault
  • Strangulation
  • Conspiracy
  • Grand Larceny
  • Reckless Endangerment
  • Unlawful Imprisonment
  • Menacing

Police say Schmitt was on their radar for some time, but had eluded authorities since the August incident.

He was held for court after being picked up by detectives on Tuesday night.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s