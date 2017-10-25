Two-year-old boy allegedly shot in head by father dies

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) — Two-year-old Zayden Phillips has died after he was shot inside of a home on Walnut Street in Rochester last week.

Strong Memorial Hospital confirmed the toddler’s death Wednesday morning.

On Oct. 20, police arrested Zayden’s father, Charles Phillips, for the shooting.

According to a felony complaint, Charles shot Zayden in the head with a handgun.

Charles is charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon. He previously served time in prison for attempted robbery. He was on parole until Oct. 7.

Family members say this was all an accident.

When Zayden was on life support, prosecutors said charges could change depending on his status.

This story was originally posted by WROC, a Nexstar contributing station in Rochester.