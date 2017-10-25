Two-year-old boy allegedly shot in head by father dies

Allison Warren Published:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) — Two-year-old Zayden Phillips has died after he was shot inside of a home on Walnut Street in Rochester last week.

Strong Memorial Hospital confirmed the toddler’s death Wednesday morning.

On Oct. 20, police arrested Zayden’s father, Charles Phillips, for the shooting.

According to a felony complaint, Charles shot Zayden in the head with a handgun.

Charles is charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon. He previously served time in prison for attempted robbery. He was on parole until Oct. 7.

Family members say this was all an accident.

When Zayden was on life support, prosecutors said charges could change depending on his status.

This story was originally posted by WROC, a Nexstar contributing station in Rochester.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s