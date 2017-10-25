UB women selected 1st in MAC Preseason Poll

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Since arriving at the University at Buffalo in 2012, head coach Felisha Legette-Jack has often said they’re building something special in Amherst and inside of Alumni Arena.

She has.

There have been plenty of firsts for the program under Jack — an appearance in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament, a Mid-American Conference title and berth to the team’s first NCAA Tournament.

You can add one more accolade to the long list of accomplishments for her and the program: Preseason favorites to win the MAC East.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The Bulls were tabbed to win the division, earning 10 first place votes in the conference’s preseason coaches poll on Wednesday.  Central Michigan was selected to win the West, earning 70 total votes.

UB and CMU met in the 2016 MAC Championship game, with Stephanie Reid hitting the game-winning shot at the buzzer in overtime to send the Bulls to the NCAA Tournament.

Reid was also named to the All-MAC East Division Preseason Team.

East Predicted Order of Finish (First place votes)
1. Buffalo (10) – 69 points
2. Kent State (1) – 52 points
3. Ohio (1) – 47 points
4. Miami – 40 points
5. Bowling Green – 23 points
6. Akron – 21 points

West Predicted Order of Finish (First place votes)
1. Central Michigan (10) – 70 points
2. Toledo (1) – 60 points
3. Ball State (1) – 46 points
4. Western Michigan – 32 points
5. Northern Illinois – 29 points
6. Eastern Michigan – 15 points

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s