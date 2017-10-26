14-year-old girl dies following Saturday ATV accident in Clarence

By Published:

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 14-year-old girl who was injured in an ATV rollover crash in Clarence on Saturday has passed away, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed.

Due to her status as a minor, the sheriff’s office is not releasing her name.

The crash is still under investigation, sheriff’s office spokesman Scott Zylka said Thursday.

“As the investigation draws near an end, we will confer with the District Attorney’s Office regarding possible charges,” Zylka said.

The 15-year-old male operating the vehicle also was injured.  He was operating the ATV on a bike path between Gunnville and Wehrle roads around 10 p.m. Saturday when it rolled over.

