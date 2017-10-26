4 arrested in crack cocaine investigation

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four people were arrested after an investigation involving drugs going from Brockport to Orleans County.

The Orleans County Major Felony Task Force teamed up with Brockport police to investigate the distribution of crack cocaine.

On Wednesday, they executed a search warrant at a Main St. apartment in Brockport.

There, they say they seized a quantity of crack cocaine that was packaged for sale. The following four Brockport residents were arrested:

Todd Brown, 29, charged with nine counts of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance

Jessica Hart, 27, charged with four counts of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance

Keriena Torres, 19, charged with one count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance

Donna Rosenbaum, 57, charged with one count of Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia

Brown and Hart were committed to the Orleans County Jail on $50,000 bail. They will be back in court on Friday.

Torres was committed to the Monroe County Jail on $2,500 bail and Rosenbaum was given an appearance ticket.

More arrests and charges are expected in relation to the investigation.