65 percent of baby products tested in study had arsenic in them

BALTIMORE (WIVB) — 65 percent of baby products tested in a new study had “detectable levels of arsenic,” according to WJZ, a CBS contributing station in Baltimore.

The study was conducted by Clean Label Project. Over five months, the group tested more than 500 products, which included snacks, formulas and foods.

The World Health Organization labeled arsenic as one of 10 chemicals that are major public health concerns. Arsenic “has been associated with cancer, developmental effects in infants, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes,” according to contributors.

MORE | The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has information on arsenic in rice and rice products here.

According to CBS contributors, more than one third of the tested products had lead in them.

In addition to that, contributors say that Clean Label found cadmium in more than half of the samples. That metal is found in batteries, contributors say.

“The baby industry needs to do a better job in protecting America’s most vulnerable population,” Clean Label Project’s Jaclyn Bowen said.

MORE | More information on the study can be found here.

