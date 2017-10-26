Akron restaurant reserves special table in honor of Officer Craig Lehner

AKRON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A day after fallen officer Craig Lehner was laid to rest in Buffalo, his hometown is paying tribute to him in a special way. The Akron Ale House now has a special table reserved in honor of Lehner.

A ‘please wait to be seated’ sign welcomes customers as they walk into the Akron Ale House, but now something else may catch their eye.

“Noticed it right off the bat, very nice very nice,” said David Kowalski.

An empty table sits near the front door and some may call it the best seat in the house.

“Give memorial to another Akronite, that’s what we call ourselves,” said Kristina Anderson, manager at Akron Ale House.

The table serves as a tribute to K-9 officer and fellow Akronite Craig Lehner.

“When a hero is passed, you always do a last dinner plate so in honor of him to show respect we just put a table together for him for the last dinner for him,” said Anderson

It was Kristina Anderson’s idea to set the table Wednesday, the same day Lehner was laid to rest.

She says she went to the same school as Lehner and believes he’s visited the restaurant since it opened two years ago.

In addition to a place setting, a blue candle sits in the middle of the table for BPD, flowers, a flag and even a pen with Officer Lehner’s name.

“It symbolizes the loss of a good person,” said Paul Lawrinowicz.

Anderson says there’s also a card for customers to sign…which will be given to the Lehner family.

“It was the only way we could show that we thank him for his services throughout the years for everything he’s done,” said Anderson.

She says while it can never replace the loss of a loved one, it’s Akron’s way to say thank you to their hometown hero.

The reserved table is a temporary memorial to pay respects to Lehner. The restaurant is planning for a more permanent tribute by creating a ‘Hometown Hero’ wall which will include Lehner and a picture of his K-9 partner Shield. It will also feature other Akronites that have passed away.