Amazon looking to fill over 600 seasonal jobs in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Amazon is expecting to hire for more than 600 seasonal jobs at their sortation center in Buffalo.

The company expects to make hundreds of on-the-spot job offers for part-time and seasonal work during their upcoming hiring events.

Applicants should bring I9 identification such as U.S. ID or passports.

Saturday, October 28, 8 AM – 5 PM

Holiday Inn Buffalo Airport

4600 Genesee Street Cheektowaga, NY 14225

Monday, October 30, 8 AM – 5 PM

Holiday Inn Buffalo Airport

4600 Genesee Street Cheektowaga, NY 14225

Saturday, November 4, 8 AM – 5 PM

Fairfield Inn

4271 Genesee Street

Cheektowaga, NY 14225

Tuesday, November 7, 8 AM – 5 PM

Fairfield Inn

4271 Genesee Street

Cheektowaga, NY 14225

Thursday, November 9, 8 AM – 5 PM

Hilton Garden Inn

4201 Genesee Street

Buffalo, NY 14225

Saturday, November 11, 8 AM – 5 PM

Fairfield Inn

4271 Genesee Street

Cheektowaga, NY 14225

For more information, click here.