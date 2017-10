Taco Bell will be giving away free tacos on Nov. 1 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. thanks to Houston Astros outfielder Cameron Maybin.

The Mexican eatery has been running its “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” promotion where if someone steals a base during the World Series, everyone in the U.S. receives a free Doritos Locos Taco.

Maybin stole a base during Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday night.

