LEICESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman from Livingston County was reported to be missing.

Starrlita Smith, 21, is a resident of Leicester. Officials consider her to be vulnerable.

Smith, who is white, was last seen wearing blue jeans, a pink pullover and white sneakers.

The first alert about her disappearance was sent out just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Anyone who knows where Smith is, or where she has been, can call 1-800-346-3543.