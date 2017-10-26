Buffalo man sentenced to prison for driving while high

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo judge sent a 21-year-old man to prison Thursday after calling him “a clear danger to others on the road”.

Max Hernandez, 21, was sentenced to 1 1/3 to four years in prison for driving while high on marijuana.

Hernandez admitted to driving high after two accidents. In both cases, the officers on the scene could smell pot coming from his car.

Last year, he was speeding in the Town of Tonawanda when he ran a red light and crashed into a cab. A passenger in the cab, 62-year-old John Delzotta, suffered a traumatic brain injury and multiple broken ribs and other bones. Months later, Hernandez was arrested again after West Seneca Police stopped him on Route 400 when he was speeding and weaving in and out of traffic.

Hernandez was not in court Thursday.

His lawyer had asked for weekends in jail so Hernandez could continue his studies at ECC and get a job, but the judge sent him to prison for at least a little more than a year.