Buffalo man sentenced to prison for driving while high

News 4 Staff Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo judge sent a 21-year-old man to prison Thursday after calling him “a clear danger to others on the road”.

Max Hernandez, 21, was sentenced to 1 1/3 to four years in prison for driving while high on marijuana.

Hernandez admitted to driving high after two accidents. In both cases, the officers on the scene could smell pot coming from his car.

Last year, he was speeding in the Town of Tonawanda when he ran a red light and crashed into a cab. A passenger in the cab, 62-year-old John Delzotta, suffered a traumatic brain injury and multiple broken ribs and other bones. Months later, Hernandez was arrested again after West Seneca Police stopped him on Route 400 when he was speeding and weaving in and out of traffic.

Hernandez was not in court Thursday.

His lawyer had asked for weekends in jail so Hernandez could continue his studies at ECC and get a job, but the judge sent him to prison for at least a little more than a year.

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s