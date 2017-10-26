Driver of tractor trailer that created Hazmat situation in Town of Niagara has been ticketed

By Published:

TOWN OF NIAGARA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The driver of the tractor trailer that crashed into a pole outside of the Wegmans on Military Road, causing businesses in the nearby area to close nearly all day Tuesday has been issued a ticket.

Carl D. Wolfe, 63, of Thamesville, Ontario, has been issued a ticket for not following lane markings in the parking lot, Town of Niagara Police have confirmed.

The tanker truck driven by Wolfe struck a pole in the parking lot Monday evening, causing the truck to begin leaking refrigerated hydrogen. As Hazmat crews responded to the scene to attempt to clean up the flammable material, some nearby residents were evacuated from their homes. Residents of neighboring streets were asked to shelter in place until the situation was resolved.

Businesses along Military Road, including the Fashion Outlets USA, were closed for the day on Tuesday.

Wolfe was unhurt.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s