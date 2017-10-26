Driver of tractor trailer that created Hazmat situation in Town of Niagara has been ticketed

Related Coverage Hazmat situation cleared in Town of Niagara

TOWN OF NIAGARA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The driver of the tractor trailer that crashed into a pole outside of the Wegmans on Military Road, causing businesses in the nearby area to close nearly all day Tuesday has been issued a ticket.

Carl D. Wolfe, 63, of Thamesville, Ontario, has been issued a ticket for not following lane markings in the parking lot, Town of Niagara Police have confirmed.

The tanker truck driven by Wolfe struck a pole in the parking lot Monday evening, causing the truck to begin leaking refrigerated hydrogen. As Hazmat crews responded to the scene to attempt to clean up the flammable material, some nearby residents were evacuated from their homes. Residents of neighboring streets were asked to shelter in place until the situation was resolved.

Businesses along Military Road, including the Fashion Outlets USA, were closed for the day on Tuesday.

Wolfe was unhurt.