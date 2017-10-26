Experts blame Syria for chemical weapons attack in April

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Experts from the U.N. and the chemical weapons watchdog are blaming the Syrian government for an attack on April 4 using the nerve gas sarin that killed over 90 people.

The report by the experts supports the initial findings by the United States, France and Britain that a Syrian plane dropped a bomb with sarin on the town of Khan Sheikhoun.

Syria and Russia, its close ally, have denied any attack and strongly criticized the Joint Investigative Mechanism, known as the JIM, which was established to determine responsibility for chemical weapons attacks in Syria.

The report’s key findings and conclusions, obtained by The Associated Press on Thursday, state that the JIM’s leadership panel “is confident that the Syrian Arab Republic is responsible for the release of sarin at Khan Sheikhoun.”