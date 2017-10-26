Government releases JFK assassination documents

(CBS) – The U.S. government has finally begun releasing its last files pertaining to the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

Historians and scholars are almost unanimous in their belief that Lee Harvey Oswald, a 24-year-old former Marine, was the lone gunman when Kennedy was shot and killed on November 22nd, 1963. This is also remains the official story of the U.S. government. However, polls have consistently shown that a majority of Americans believe that Kennedy dies as the result of a conspiracy. A CBS News poll from 2013 found that 61 percent of Americans believed that more than one man was responsible for the assassination.

The latest collection of files are includes over 3,100 documents that together run tens of thousands of pages. Of those documents, 2,800 are expected to be released Thursday night. They are being released in keeping with a 1992 law that stipulates that the documents must be revealed by Thursday.

The CIA discusses Bill Ayers: A 1969 document discusses William “Bill” Ayers, then a member of the Students for a Democratic Society and soon after a leader of the Weather Underground, a leftist terror group that carried out bombings across the United States. The document discusses a speech Ayers gave at American University in which he calls for a war against American “imperialism.”

1975 “statement of facts” on foreign assassination plots: A document from 1975 lays out some of the CIA’s efforts to assassinate foreign leaders, including Fidel Castro. The document discusses CIA contacts with the Mafia, including mob boss Sam Giancana, for the purposes of assassinating Castro.

According to the document, the CIA also discussed assassinating Congolese leader Patrice Lumumba and Indonesian President Sukarno.

1962 “minutes of special meeting” on anti-Castro efforts: One newly revealed document includes minutes from a 1962 meeting in which Kennedy administration officials, including Attorney General Robert Kennedy and National Security Adviser McGeorge Bundy, discuss sabotage efforts against the Cuban government.

The document indicates that the CIA explored “the possibility of producing crop failures by the introduction of biological agents which would appear to be of natural origin” as part of that effort.

“It was suggested that the matter of attacking and harassing of Soviet personnel within Cuba should be considered,” the document also states.

Documents released: Thursday night’s batch of some 2,800 files has been released on the National Archives’ website.

CIA releases statement: In a statement Thursday evening, the CIA said it “welcomed” Mr. Trump’s directive to “conduct further review of the documents.”

“Every single one of the approximately 18,000 remaining CIA records in the collection will ultimately be released, with no document withheld in full,” the CIA statement added. “While some of these 18,000 records currently contain targeted redactions, the information redacted represents less than one percent of the total CIA information in the collection.”

Trump releases statement: President Trump said Thursday evening that the public “deserves” to know as much as possible about the assassination, “executive departments and agencies (agencies) have proposed to me that certain information should continue to be redacted because of national security, law enforcement, and foreign affairs concerns. I have no choice –today — but to accept those redactions rather than allow potentially irreversible harm to our Nation’s security.”

“To further address these concerns, I am also ordering agencies to re-review each and every one of those redactions over the next 180 days,” the statement adds.

Some JFK records to be released Thursday night: President Trump has ordered 2,800 records related to the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy to be released Thursday night, although any redacted records will not be released at this time, senior administration officials told reporters.

Government agencies seek to block release: There has been late lobbying by various agencies of the U.S. government asking President Trump to hold off on releasing some of the John F. Kennedy assassination documents, and the White House was reportedly receptive to some of those requests, CBS News Andres Triay reports.