Gravestone in Halloween display saying “D. Trump Burn in Hell” causing controversy

CORTLANDT MANOR, N.Y. (WIVB) — This Halloween brought a different kind of horror for Cortlandt Manor residents.

A spooky display in Westchester County is pitting neighbors against each other, making this holiday more about the tricks than the treats.

“D. Trump Burn in Hell” — That’s what’s written on a tombstone in the display. Next to the grave marker — a mock crime scene roped off with yellow tape, and something that resembles a body wrapped in a trash bag.

“Halloween is supposed to be fun, not about trying to kill the President of the United States,” Theresa Gucciardo-Perry said.

Neighbors like Gucciardo-Perry, who live near the home, say the display is distasteful.

Gucciardo-Perry said “It is absolutely inappropriate and it needs to be taken down ASAP.”

The homeowner, who says his name is Fabian, started a conversation with Gucciardo-Perry.

Instead of coming to a resolution, a verbal fight ensued about politics and Halloween.

Fabian was very apologetic and promised to remove the mock crime scene.

Gucciardo-Perry says offensive displays like that shouldn’t be allowed.

“I believe you can have freedom of speech, but don’t be violent about it. Don’t talk about death because this is enough is enough,” she said.

As media contributors left the town, the display was still standing.