Honolulu’s new law makes texting while crossing the street illegal

HONOLULU, Hawaii (WKRG) — The capital of Hawaii has passed a law that makes it illegal to use your phone while crossing the street.

The law taking effect in Honolulu on Wednesday prohibits use of an electronic device while crossing a street or highway within city limits.

Pedestrians can be hit with a fine up to $35 for their first offense, according to the new law.

A second violation comes with a $75 fine and a third would carry a $99 fine.

This story was originally posted by WKRG, a Nexstar contributing station.