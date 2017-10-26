Honolulu’s new law makes texting while crossing the street illegal

(Woman checking for text messages on her mobile phone as she walks across the street at a red pedestrian crossing)

HONOLULU, Hawaii (WKRG) — The capital of Hawaii has passed a law that makes it illegal to use your phone while crossing the street.

The law taking effect in Honolulu on Wednesday prohibits use of an electronic device while crossing a street or highway within city limits.

Pedestrians can be hit with a fine up to $35 for their first offense, according to the new law.

A second violation comes with a $75 fine and a third would carry a $99 fine.

This story was originally posted by WKRG, a Nexstar contributing station.

