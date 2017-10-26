Infant car seats laws in NY are changing

WROC Published:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) – Keeping kids in rear facing car seats is often touted as the safest option, and will soon become mandated by New York law.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a law Monday that requires all children 2 years old and younger to be seated in rear-facing car seats as a safety measure.

The law takes effect Nov. 1, 2019.

Previously, there was no age requirement to use rear-facing car seats in New York.

“I think anything that keeps a child safe in a vehicle is always a good idea,” said Seana Sartori.

The only exception to the new law is for children who exceed height and weight requirements of the car seat.

“The infant carriers go to a higher weight and you can keep your children rear-facing with some of them up to 35 pounds,” said Jean Triest, a Monroe County traffic safety specialist.

Triest said parents have options to buy specially designed car seats for larger infants. They may cost a little more, but it’s worth the investment.

“This way, as they get older and bigger, you just still keep this in the car, but can use it rear-facing to a higher weight,” said Triest.

But Robert Benjamin, who is also a parent, said he’s skeptical about not being able to see his children if the car seat is facing the rear.

“As a child, they need us the most so guess what?” said Benjamin. “We always got to be attentive to the surroundings and safety of our kids.”

The idea behind using a rear-facing car seat is it provides better support for a child’s head and neck in the event of a crash.

“We really only want you to be driving,” said Triest. “Worrying about your child using the attached mirrors…are a distraction to you.”

If you’re unsure if your child’s car seat is properly installed, click here for a list of inspection stations in Monroe County in almost every town.

