Missions receiving more requests for help as Puerto Ricans begin relocating

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The last two weeks have been long and tough for Lydia Daez as she’s trying to figure out what’s next for her and her family after relocating to Buffalo from Puerto Rico. After Hurricane Maria hit the island, everything was ruined.

“The storm came and knocked everything down,” said Daez. “The whole house so we don’t have anything left.”

She put what she could in two small suitcases, brought her 10-year-old son on a plane with her, left behind three other children, and arrived in Buffalo, looking to relocate, living with her daughter.

“We still have so many family members down there.”

She has been looking for belongings and items to help her rebuild her life at St. Luke’s.

“We’ve been getting a lot of Puerto Ricans in because they’re leaving everything behind and they need that extra help,” said Tiffany Velado, one of the volunteers at the mission. “We have the opportunity to help others and give back once we’ve been given something.”

Velado says it’s moving to see boxes of donations arriving.

“Everyone is going through something and it’s up to us to do something about it.”