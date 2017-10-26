New early childhood center takes over for closed child care center

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Nearly four months after a well-established daycare center in Orchard Park suddenly and mysteriously closed its doors, parents now have a new early childhood development center, in the same location, where they can take their children.

The Kid’s Kingdom Child Care Center on Armor Duells Road suddenly shut its doors on Friday, June 30, and by the following Monday everything was gone, leaving dozens of families with few options for child care.

Parents were in a panic, but now they have a new option: “A Leap in Learning” early childhood development center has opened in the same building formerly occupied by Kid’s Kingdom in the Armor Park Square retail plaza, at Armor Duells Road and Short Drive.

Sherry Phillips is the executive director for A Leap in Learning, which has three other suburban locations, but Phillips said they had few openings at the other Leap in Learning centers to accommodate those families, back in June, but they moved quickly to fill the void.

“Our phones were ringing off the hook, with parents who were desperate for care, and unfortunately at our other three locations we were not able to accommodate their needs. There were a few that we were able to help, here or there. So we decided to see what we could do.”

Phillips credited state and local officials, and her contractors for cutting through the red tape to get her fourth early childhood center opened in an expedited manner, “In about 60 days we turned this whole facility around–knocked down walls, made it our own.”

The new Leap in Learning has been open for about three weeks and Phillips says they are only about half full, and are taking new applications.