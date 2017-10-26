Niagara County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen

TOWN OF NIAGARA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing teen from the Town of Niagara.

Kacie Morgan Daloise, 14, ran away from the Town of Niagara Oct. 24. She is known to have friends in the Kenmore area.

Daloise is described as 5′ tall, 115 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt with red and black pants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office at (716)438-3393 (24hours) or during normal business hours, Investigator Tracy Steen at (716)438-3337.