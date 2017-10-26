One arrested in armed robbery of Evans credit union, police believe two suspects at large

EVANS, N.Y. (WIVB) – Evans Police arrested one suspect from an armed robbery at an Erie Road Credit Union Thursday morning.

Police have reason to believe that there are two more suspects, Evans Police said Thursday afternoon.

The robbery occurred around 10:20 a.m. Thursday at the Lake Shore Federal Credit Union, 8766 Erie Road. One male entered the establishment, showed a hand gun, and demanded cash.

Evans Police arrived “within seconds” and observed the suspect exit the credit union.

The suspect began to run and was taken into custody following a brief foot chase.

He was identified as Khalil K. Holland of Dartmouth Street in Buffalo and was held for arraignment.

The other two suspects are believed to be black males who were driving a blue Chevy Trailblazer. The Trailblazer is reported to have a loud exhaust, rust spots, and believed to be between a 2000 and 2008 model year.

The Evans Police Department is currently looking at security video from various businesses and asking for tips from the public. Anyone with information is asked to call 549-3600.