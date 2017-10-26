Overheated grill sets Chautauqua County apartment on fire

SINCLAIRVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – A grill caught fire in a Sinclarville apartment building Wednesday, causing heavy fire damage.

According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, fire investigators were called to the scene of a two-apartment building on Route 60 Wednesday. The tenants in the upper apartment had left their grill unattended for a length of time until they noticed the back portion of the home was on fire.

The fire traveled up the side of the home and was able to get into the attic area of the home, causing heavy fire damage.

The lower tenant was not home at the time.

Sinclairville Fire was assisted by several area fire departments to put the fire out.

The fire was ruled as accidental due to an overheated grill too close to combustible materials.