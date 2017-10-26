Prominent UB alum and donor arrested for alleged opioid scheme

(CBS/WIVB) – Federal agents arrested the founder of a major drug company- and a prolific UB alumnus and donor- in an early-morning raid Thursday on charges stemming from an alleged scheme to get doctors to prescribe a powerful opioid to patients who don’t need it.

John Kapoor, 74, was taken into custody in Phoenix, Arizona. Kapoor is the billionaire founder and former CEO of the pharmaceutical company Insys Therapeutics. He faces charges including racketeering, conspiracy and fraud.

The building that is home to UB’s School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences bears the name of Dr. Kapoor and his wife, in recognition of their long-time philanthropic support of the school and university, a statement from UB said Thursday.

Kapoor is the most significant pharmaceutical executive to be criminally charged in response to the nationwide opioid crisis.

Brian Kelly, an attorney for Kapoor, said his client “is innocent of these charges and intends to fight the charges vigorously.”

Kapoor stepped down as CEO of Insys in January but still serves on its board. The company makes a spray version of fentanyl, a highly addictive opioid intended only for cancer patients. Authorities allege Insys marketed the drug as part of a scheme to get non-cancer doctors to prescribe it. Numerous physicians were allegedly paid bribes by the company to push the painkilling drug.

Kapoor is due to appear in U.S. District Court in Phoenix later Thursday.

Last December, six other Insys executives were indicted on federal charges in Boston in connection with the alleged scheme to bribe doctors to unnecessarily prescribe the painkilling drug.

UB said in a statement Thursday that the university is aware of Dr. Kapoor’s arrest.

“We became aware of the charges through today’s media reports and therefore it would be premature to comment further or take any action until the university has more information,” the statement said.