Search continues for man accused of raping, killing baby

Related Coverage Authorities looking for man they say raped, killed baby

ERIE, PA (WIVB) – The search for a man wanted for raping and killing a baby in Ohio continued Thursday in Western New York.

Law enforcement zeroed in on an area near Exit 48 off the Thruway after someone said they spotted a man they thought was 37-year-old Joshua Gurto.

Members of State Police and other agencies were seen Thursday afternoon searching a wooded area near Batavia, but no one was found.

Police in Pennsylvania say he was last seen in their area Wednesday, at a gas station near Erie.

Gurto is 5’10”, weighs 150 lbs. and has a beard and a misaligned jaw.