CHICAGO (WIVB) — Sears hopes nostalgia will bring joy this holiday season.

The retailer is bringing back its iconic Wish Book catalog featuring toys, games, appliances and apparel.

It was first published in 1933, but hasn’t been released since 2011.

In the last 10 years, Sears has closed nearly 60 percent of its U.S. stores.

MORE | See this year’s Wish Book here.