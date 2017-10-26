Southtown Salt Cave offers relaxation and health benefits

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Southtown Salt Cave is a spa but it looks and feels like a real cave. Spending time in the cave is not only relaxing, it also helps clean out your lungs.

“My wife does have asthma and one of the benefits that she had was she really felt good even after one experience in the cave,” said Mike Toole, Southtown Salt Cave & Spa owner.

When you come into the Southtown Salt Cave and Spa, all of your electronics and worries are left behind while you relax and breathe in aerosoled salt.

“They leave and they feel good. It helps to balance your mind, it changes the whole feeling for the day,” said Pam Toole, Southtown Salt Cave & Spa owner.

The 20,000 thousand pounds of salt in the cave was all imported from Poland.

“In the 1800’s there were studies done by a Polish doctor on miners. They were finding that some miners were living these real long healthy lives and others were not. The salt miners had great skin and they were finding that that’s what was happening, when they were cutting up the salt it was aerosoling and they were living really healthy lives,” said Pam Toole.

A halogenerator in the cave grinds up the salt and blows it into the air. Inhaling it can boost and improve health.

“It can help people with COPD, asthma, children with asthma, ear infections,” said Pam Toole.

The salt cave is one part of a 3 hour experience. Two infrared saunas and a hand a foot detox room also help with blood circulation.

“It released that tension and that anxiety that you have in your day to day activities and that in itself is a benefit for anybody and their health,” said Mike Toole.

The salt cave can be used by people of all ages, including kids.

For more information go to https://www.southtownsaltcave.com/