Training with the Buffalo Police Underwater Recovery Team



BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Every month, members of the Buffalo Police Department’s Underwater Recovery Team hone their skills with dive training.

When they get the call, it’s usually a search for a drowning victim or evidence connected to a crime.

“Our job is sometimes not so glorious, but it gets done,” said police diver Angela Yeates, who was among the team members training at the Union Ship Canal last month.

News 4 was invited to document some of the training which included grid searches in the water.

“What we’re doing is simulating a search for a body or something under the water, explained Det. Leo McGrath, commander of the dive team.

Bright traffic cones were used as props in the murky water.

“We just go a grid pattern back and forth until we find the object we’re looking for,” said McGrath, who’s been diving since 1985.

Using a handheld camera, Yeates recorded her point of view underwater.

“It wasn’t bad,” Yeates said later. “We had probably about a foot and a half to two feet of visibility. So you could see a little about what’s going on, on the bottom. You could see your gauges if you needed to. A lot of times you get nothing. You can’t see your hand in front of your face.”

The underwater footage shows the difficulty of searching with limited visibility, and highlights the potential danger divers sometimes face.

Members of the dive team train for a year before becoming permanent, according to Leo McGrath. He says they’ll get to experience all sorts of conditions.

McGrath says diving under the ice can be very challenging.

“Your equipment could freeze up. You’re more claustrophobic because you can’t get out except for that hole,” said McGrath, referring to a hole cut in the ice for divers to access the water.

“Under the ice you have to come to the hole, and a lot of people have to control their claustrophobia to get under the ice,” he said.

When News 4 met up with the team in mid-September, no one could have predicted or imagined that the tight-knit group would lose one of its own a month later.

Craig Lehner, 34, a K-9 officer and member of the dive team, went missing during a training exercise in the Niagara River on October 13. His body was recovered after a five-day search.

“It’s looking for a diver in what is probably the worst conditions anywhere in the country because of the current and the speed of the water,” said Lt. Jeff Rinaldo, during a briefing on the search.

Tom Moran agrees with that assessment.

“It’s a tough part of water to dive in,” said Moran, A-District chief, who once headed the dive team

He knows the perils of training in swift water like the Niagara River.

“We train it because we’ve had multiple situations where boats have gotten into trouble out there. People have fallen into the river,” he said.

“You have to train it and work it the best way you can manage it,” Moran added.

When News 4 interviewed Angela Yeates last month, weeks before the Craig Lehner incident, she remembered a close call during dive team training a couple of years ago.

“My dive buddy that day had an equipment malfunction,” she explained.

Yeates says her teammate’s inflator hose was broken, and that he was unable to surface.

She immediately came to his aid and brought him up successfully.

“Made sure that I held onto him the whole time while he was struggling to get his weight belt off,” she recalled.

“Every day that we train our first priority is always safety because the majority of accidents that happen, happen on training.”

That became painfully clear this month when something went wrong during Lehner’s dive training.

His death has had a profound impact on the entire police department, according to Chief Moran.

“We’ll just do the best we can to move forward,” Moran said. “Craig will never be forgotten and he’ll be honored.”

“I think in his spirit, it’s incumbent upon all of us to keep doing our job and doing it well,” he added.