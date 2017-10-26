Trump declares opioid epidemic a national public health emergency

Some experts are skeptical about the wall’s ability to fight the problem, given its roots in painkillers prescribed by doctors in the United States.

Trump also stressed the need to crack down on those Americans who are buying illegal drugs, stressing the need to link enforcement with stopping abuse in the first place.

“Every person who buys illicit drugs here in America should know that they are risking their futures, their families and even their lives,” he said. “Illegal drug use is not a victimless crime. There is nothing admirable, positive or socially desirable about it.”

Trump’s move is different from the broad order the President previewed over the last few months. On Thursday, the President directed acting Health Secretary Eric Hargan to declare a public health emergency under the Public Health Services Act — which directs federal agencies to provide more grant money to combat the epidemic — not a national emergency through the Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act.

The difference between the two orders is money and scope. If Trump had used the Stafford Act, the federal government would have been able to tap into funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Disaster Relief Fund to combat opioids. A senior administration official, however, said the designation was not the right fit because the FEMA money is meant for natural disasters, not health emergencies.

Under the Public Health Services Act designation, no additional federal funding will automatically be directed to the crisis, said an official, but federal agencies will be directed to devote more grant money already in their budget to the problem and take “action to overcome bureaucratic delays and inefficiencies in the hiring process,” according to a fact sheet on Trump’s order.

The Trump administration will work with Congress to fund the Public Health Emergency fund and to increase federal funding in year-end budget deals currently being negotiated in Congress.

Trump called for creativity in trying to fight the opioid epidemic, even suggesting a “really tough, really big, really great” advertising campaign that would aim to convince people never to do drugs in the first place. That sort of strategy advocates for targeting kids and young adults with anti-drug messaging, evocative of the “Just Say No” ad campaign of the 1980s and early 1990s.

The President also personalized his message, telling the audience of Cabinet officials, lawmakers and families affected by the opioid epidemic that his older brother Fred Trump Jr.’s struggle with alcoholism taught him about curbing addiction.

“I had someone who guided me and he had a very, very tough life because of alcohol,” he said, adding that reaching young people and urging them never to start using drugs will make it “really, really easy” to fight the scourge.

Administration officials, pressed as to why Trump didn’t declare a nation disaster to combat the crisis, pushed back against the idea that Trump’s order is less sweeping than what he promised.

“Under the Stafford Act, as unfortunately we have seen on multiple occasions over the last several months, the Stafford Act is deigned to respond to mostly natural disasters that are (of a) very short time duration and a specific geographic region,” one official said, adding that the Trump administration believed the order under the Public Health Services Act is “a better use.”

Trump’s order will last 90 days and, according to another official, can be renewed every 90 days until the President believes it is no longer needed.

Since 1999, the number of American overdose deaths involving opioids has quadrupled. From 2000 to 2015, more than 500,000 people died of drug overdoses, and opioids account for the majority of those. Recently released numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that around 64,000 people died from drug overdoses in 2016.

Trump, after campaigning for president in part on fighting the scourge of opioid addiction, has long teased sweeping action.

The President told reporters in August that he would designate the epidemic a “national emergency” but failed to follow through. The lack of action, treatment advocates said, has deprived the fight against the deadly drugs a designation that would offer states and federal agencies more resources and power.

During an impromptu press conference in the White House Rose Garden last week, Trump said that he would officially declare the national emergency when asked why he had not followed through with his initial pledge.

And speaking with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House on Wednesday, Trump said he would have a “very big meeting on opioids” on Thursday and will be declaring the opioid epidemic a national emergency “in the very near future.”