Walgreens carrying Narcan in all pharmacies

DEERFIELD, Ill. (WIVB) — Walgreens pharmacies across the Unites States will be stocked with Narcan.

Narcan is a nasal form of naloxone, which is used to reverse the effects of opioids when an overdose occurs.

“By stocking Narcan in all our pharmacies, we are making it easier for families and caregivers to help their loved ones by having it on hand in case it is needed,” Rick Gates, Walgreens group vice president of pharmacy, said. “As a pharmacy we are committed to making Narcan more accessible in the communities we serve.”

Walgreens will educate patients on Narcan use if they are dispensed a controlled substance greater than 50 morphine milligram equivalents (MME). These people may be at risk of an accidental overdose.

“This action is an important milestone and we applaud Walgreens initiatives to improve access to Narcan Nasal Spray in communities across the U.S.,” Seamus Mulligan, Chief Executive Officer of Adapt Pharma, the manufacturer of Narcan Nasal Spray, said. “This effort, combined with the opportunity for patients and caregivers to obtain Narcan Nasal Spray without an individual prescription in 45 states, is critical in combating this crisis.”

