Woman accused of tattooing 13-year-old

BROADALBIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a woman they said tattooed a 13-year-old child at an address in Fulton County.

Under New York State law, it’s illegal for anyone under the age of 18 to get a tattoo with or without a parent’s consent. But it’s become more common for minors to find a way around the law.

Rogeana Zasa, 18, of Palatine Bridge, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree unlawfully dealing with a child.

“I think that’s horrible,” Dead President’s Lounge owner Dustin Horan said. “I know I wouldn’t want the tattoos that I wanted when I was a minor now.”

Horan owns a tattoo parlor in Albany. He feels kids under 18 don’t have the mindset to decide on something so permanent.

“A lot of people really think about it before they get it because it’s forever,” he said.

These days, people can easily buy cheap needles and tattoo at home.

“Who knows if the needles were clean? Who knows how they’re doing or if they even knew what they were doing?” Horan said.

Jennifer Garland has tattoos but waited until she was 21 years old to get her first.

“You might think you want it now, but you’re going to go through experiences, so everything’s going to mean something to you maybe one day but not mean a lot to you later on in life,” she said.

Zasa was released and ordered to appear in court on November 2.

This story was originally posted by WTEN, a Nexstar contributing station in Albany.