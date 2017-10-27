4 ON 4 College Hoops preview: Canisius

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – As we countdown to the start of college basketball season, we are going “4 on 4” with Canisius College.

The 4 things you need to know about the Griffs this season:

Reggie Witherspoon returns for his second season – the Griffs will look to grow in their second year under the head coach. They lose Kassius Robertson – The leading scorer of the team transferred to Missouri. Jermaine Crumpton returns as the leader of the team – Crumton is a 5th year senior big man and will need to carry the load in the paint. The Griffs are young – Eight players are freshman or sophomores. Only two starters return.

Canisius opens the season season against UB on November 11th.