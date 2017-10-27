Bandits goaltender Anthony Cosmo retires

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – After a 17-year career, Bandits goaltender Anthony Cosmo is retiring.

“It’s time that I listen to my body and the needs of my young family,” Cosmo wrote on the Bandits’ website. “I would like to thank the NLL and the organizations that I have played with for giving me the opportunity to make a childhood dream come true.”

Cosmo, who was drafted by the Rochester Knighthawks in in 1998 National Lacrosse League Draft, made his professional debut in 2001 with Toronto. He’s the NLL’s all-time saves leader with 7,222.

The netminder also won league titles in the Rock in 2002 and 2003. He joined the Bandits in 2012 following a trade with Minnesota.