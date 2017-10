ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A member of the Buffalo Bills is grieving the loss of his daughter.

Tight end Logan Thomas and his wife were expecting a baby this coming April.

Last night, Thomas posted a picture on Twitter, saying that Brooklynn Rose Thomas was born on Tuesday, but “for whatever reason God was ready to hold our little girl.”

Thomas is asking for prayers for his family.

Thursday, Head Coach Sean McDermott says Logan returned to practice.