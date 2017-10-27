Bills Trade DT Marcell Dareus to Jacksonville in exchange for 6th round pick

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Four days ahead of the trade deadline, the Bills General Manager Brandon Beane pulled off a stunner, sending defensive tackle Marcell Dareus to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a six round pick.

“Jacksonville reached out to us today, we thought about it and thought it was a good move for the Bills and Marcell,” Beane told reporters on a conference call late Friday night. “We wouldn’t have done this if we didn’t have the depth we do at defensive tackle. That’s why we felt compelled to go through with the move.”

We’ve acquired a 2018 6th round draft pick from the Jaguars for DT Marcell Dareus. pic.twitter.com/DSY5btlBQ5 — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) October 27, 2017

Beane: Jax reached out to us today, we thought about it — thought it was a good move for the #Bills and Marcell @news4buffalo — Nick Filipowski (@NEWS4_NICK) October 28, 2017

Beane also mentioned the Bills success of the defense line during the Denver game, in which Dareus sat out.

Since being selected 3rd overall in the 2011 draft, Dareus has been one of the most dominant defensive tackles in the league, amassing 34 sacks between 2011 and 2016, which ranked fourth among the position behind Geno Atkins, Gerald McCoy and Ndamukong Suh.

In 2015, the two-time Pro-Bowler was awarded with a six year, $96.5 million dollar extension with more than $60 million in guaranteed money.

The Bills are able to save $8 million in cap space, but ;leaves Buffalo with $10.66 and $14.2 million dollars in dead cap space the remainder of the 2017 season and in 2018.

“Every decision you make, you have to consider what it does to cap immediately and future years,” the general manager added.

Dareus leaves dead cap hits of $10.66M & $14.2M to the #Bills in 2017/2018 while saving $5.7M/$2.3M respectively. https://t.co/TD3AaTrzl6 — Spotrac (@spotrac) October 27, 2017

Dareus’ production hasn’t come without off-field issues, which continued in Sean McDermott’s tenure — as Dareus was sent home prior to the Bills preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens in August.

“It was disappointing but not breaking point,” Beane added. “We were trying to work with the young man.”

Dareus was suspended one game at the start of the 2015 season and four more at the start of last season after violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

The defensive tackle reunited with former Bills coach Doug Marrone, who opted out of his contract following the 2014 season.