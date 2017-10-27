WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Western New York is known around the country for its fantastic food, but we want to know who is the best of the best here. This week, News 4 viewers voted on their favorite spot for breakfast.

More than a thousand people weighed in over the last week in our online poll, and in the end, The Poked Yolk in West Seneca came out on top.

News 4’s Katie Alexander stopped by the Transit Road restaurant Friday morning to see what makes that place so special.

The dining room isn’t huge at The Poked Yolk. There’s only room for about 50 customers at a time. But, the support from those customers is enormous, and they’re happy to tell you why. “I just love some of the things that they come up with as far as their new specials,” said one Poked Yolk regular, Tamra Oddi. “Sometimes there will be something that’s just for one day.”

“It’s the quality of the food, the consistency, the friendliness of the staff,” Dennis Oddi added.

Dennis Oddi was actually the first customer at the Poked Yolk when the restaurant opened its doors in the D&R Plaza at 3100 Transit Road three years ago. “It was a new place. It was just opening, and we’re always looking to try something new, and we wanted to stop in and see how it was,” he told News 4.

Dennis and Tamra Oddi have been stopping by to try the food a couple times a week since then. And, they’re not alone in their rolls as dedicated regulars.

“Everybody supports us a lot and it means a lot to us,” said Tony Villafranca, the manager for The Poked Yolk.

When News 4 asked who serves up Buffalo’s Best Breakfast, The Poked Yolk’s loyal customers voted in big numbers, helping this restaurant secure the top title. “It means everything,” said lead server Cheryl Whitmore. “I’m proud of the place and the work and the job as it is, and to earn that honor and that just speaks to everything we’re trying to do.”

The Poked Yolk staff says part of what sets them apart is their dedication to meeting every customers’ individual needs.

“We do gluten free. I’m gluten free myself, so we take precautions to make sure there’s not cross contamination. We also have dairy free,” said Angela Beaudoin, the kitchen manager and head cook for The Poked Yolk. “We really can accommodate any need,”

That’s because almost everything in the restaurant is made from scratch in house – from the jam on the tables to the corned beef for the corned beef hash.

Everything on the menu is made fresh to order from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. seven days a week.

“Come on out, you won’t be sorry,” Villafranca said. “It’s the best breakfast you’ll ever have.”

