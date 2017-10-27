Family opens up about tragic accident that killed young mother

SOUTH WALES, N.Y. (WIVB) — A young mother was killed as the result of a morning crash on Route 400.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m.

East Aurora police say a 40-year-old man from Delevan was headed north on Olean Rd., approaching Route 400, when he hit a vehicle that was turning left from a stop sign onto Olean Rd.

The driver of the other vehicle, identified as Corrine Closson, 26, of East Aurora, was killed. Her passenger and the driver of the other vehicle were not hurt.

Police say there are about six or seven crashes at that intersection every year. According to them, some people there begin to pick up speed too early.

Late Friday night, Closson’s father and sister opened up to News 4 about their tragic loss.

“You’re not suppose to ever have to bury your children, especially when there’s grandchildren left behind. She’s going to be missed dearly. There’s going to be a major part missing,” said Lee Closson, father.

The family says Corrine, also known as Corrie, was driving her fiance to work after he missed his ride. He survived the crash.

Corrie was expecting their third child, a girl, late next month.

“She had my second granddaughter with her, little gal never had a chance,” said Closson.

Corrie’s two little boys are only 3 and 7 years old.

“Hopefully someday we can all get through this, it’s something you’ll never forget or get over. Be good to your kids, be good to them, take care of them, tell them you love them everyday,” said Closson.

A gofundme account has been created to help with funeral expenses and to help the two little boys.

