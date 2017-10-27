Historic areas see more visitors around Halloween

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sara Capen walks around the Oakwood Cemetery with her son, checking out the gravestones, some dating back to the mid-1800s.

“Where there’s history, there’s spirits,” said Capen, who is the Executive Director for the Niagara Falls National Heritage Area who says the tourism increases to historic areas like this around the fall. “When you hear the stories and learn about who they were and how they lived, we learn a little about how they shape where we live now.”

“We like to say we have 22,000 stories,” said Tim Baxter, the Oakwood Cemetery Director.

He says he finds the 165 year old cemetery calming but has heard from many people about experiences they’ve had there and why they think it’s creepy. One story in particular stands out to him.

“A few years back, a groundskeeper was using the backhoe, digging up a plot when he saw a boy in red pants and white shirt playing awfully close to the graves. He got out to say something but then the boy was gone. A few months after that, a woman came by, looking for her grandson’s gravestone and showed the groundskeeper a picture of the boy and he was wearing a white shirt and red pants.”

Baxter says he’s okay that he’s never had that.

“I think they leave me alone because I am taking care of them!”