Man dies in Delaware Ave. accident

News 4 Staff Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fatal accident occurred on Delaware Ave. near the Route 198 bridge.

Buffalo police still do not know what caused a driver to lose control of his car overnight.

The man was partially knocked out of the car when the vehicle hit one of the bridge supports.

Police say he was heading south at the time.

The man, who was in his 20s, died at the scene. He has not been identified.

Police are investigating whether or not he was speeding at the time.

Delaware Ave. was closed for about four hours, but has reopened.

