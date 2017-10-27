Mother mourns loss of teenage daughter after ATV accident

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga mother is grieving the loss of her daughter. 14-year-old Mikaela Gwitt died Thursday after she was badly injured in an ATV accident last weekend in Clarence. Charges are possible in the crash, but it’s still not clear what caused it.

It’s an unbearable pain for Ann Potoczniak one she says she can hardly put into words.

“I’m in shock, empty. Lost. I feel like I just lost my whole world,” said Ann Potoczniak.

Her whole world was her 14-year-old daughter Mikaela Gwitt.

“She was remarkable. Very friendly, very kind,” said Potoczniak.

Mikaela died Thursday after being seriously hurt in an ATV accident. It happened along the Clarence bike trail Saturday night.

Sheriff’s deputies say a 15-year-old boy was driving, but haven’t said what caused the crash.

Potoczniak says she had just spoken to Mikaela hours before.

“She never answers her phone, never, I used to yell at her all the time, but she answered her phone. She said I love you,” said Potoczniak.

This pain is unfortunately all too familiar to Potoczniak who lost her oldest daughter Amanda in a car crash nearly 3 years ago.

“I’m still not over that, I’m still having a very hard time,” said Potoczniak.

It’s been a very hard time since then and Potoczniak says Mikaela was helping her through it.

“She kept me busy, she kept me smiling. She kept me going. There’s no describing losing two of your daughters,” said Potoczniak.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Potoczniak. It’s raised more than $7,000 in two days.

“The amount of support that we have had has been unbelievable how loved Mikaela was and I’d like to say thank you,” said Potoczniak.

It’s that support Potoczniak says she’ll need to get through another tragic loss.

“You should always tell somebody you love them every day because you never know what will happen,” said Potoczniak.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident and working with the Erie County DA’s office to determine if charges will be filed. Click here for the GoFundMe page.