TOWN OF EVANS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Town of Evans police say a motorcyclist hit a deer and was dragged by another vehicle on Route 5 Friday morning.

According to police, the motorcyclist lost control and was skidding around 7:30 a.m. The operator then ended up under the vehicle behind him, and it started to drag him.

The motorcyclist was sent to ECMC.

Police and fire officials were at the scene.

Route 5 was reopened around 10:30 a.m.