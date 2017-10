BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Members of the F.B.I., Erie County Sheriff’s office, New York State Police and the the D.E.A. were seen at a residence in Buffalo Friday morning.

The law enforcement agencies were seen in the area of W. Delavan and Parkdale avenues.

Neighbors say they could hear officials screaming “F.B.I.”

One person, a male, was taken into custody at the scene. A child was also removed from the home, according to neighbors.

It is not clear why the agencies were there.

A school bus had to navigate through a large police operation on Buffalo's Westside this morning. pic.twitter.com/vGx1aJWCEj — Chris (@CBNEWSPHOTOG) October 27, 2017