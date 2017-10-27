Safely dispose of old pills on Saturday, National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Kenmore Mercy Hospital is one of several sites where you can bring your expired, unused, or unwanted prescriptions and medications on Saturday. It’s part of a national drug disposal program that aims to fight addiction here in New York state and across the country.

According to the 2015 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 6.4 million Americans abused prescription drugs and most of them got those drugs through family and friends.

On Saturday October 28th you can safely dispose of unwanted prescription drugs through the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s annual prescription drug take-back day program.

There’s designated take-back sites and drop boxes throughout Western New York.

The service is free and anonymous. Several catholic health hospitals are participating.

“Really we’ll accept anything so it doesn’t even have to be prescription drugs it can be over the counter, we’ll take it back and help get it out of the house. Throwing it in the trash eventually that’s going to go into the landfill, eventually that rainwater is going to leech out and get into the environment. Versus you go to a program like this, it goes directly to a facility in Niagara Falls where they incinerate it,” said James Bartlett, Kenmore Mercy Hospital Lead Pharmacist.

Last April Americans turned in 450 tons of prescription drugs at sites across the country.

For more information about local drop off sites go to TakeBackDay.DEA.gov and use the “Collection Site Locator.” You can also find additional, year-round take-back sites through a search tool on the DEA’s website.