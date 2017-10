Schedule for holiday classics on CBS

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In just under a month, CBS will start showing a number of holiday classics.

The schedule includes movies like Frosty the Snowman and Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer.

Here is the schedule:

Friday, November 24, 2017

FROSTY THE SNOWMAN

8:00-8:30pm

FROSTY RETURNS

8:30-9:00pm

Saturday, November 25, 2017

ROBBIE THE REINDEER: HOOVES OF FIRE

8:00-8:30pm

ROBBIE THE REINDEER: LEGEND OF THE LOST TRIBE

8:30-9:00pm

THE STORY OF SANTA CLAUS

9:00-10:00pm

Tuesday, November 28, 2017

RUDOLPH THE RED NOSED REINDEER

8:00-9:00pm

Saturday, December 9, 2017

RUDOLPH THE RED NOSED REINDEER

8:00-9:00pm

FROSTY THE SNOWMAN

9:00-9:30pm

FROSTY RETURNS

9:30-10:00pm

Friday, December 22, 2017

I LOVE LUCY CHRISTMAS SPECIAL

8:00-9:00pm

THE DICK VAN DYKE SHOW – NOW IN LIVING COLOR!

9:00-10:00pm

Friday, December 27, 2017

A HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

8:00-9:00pm