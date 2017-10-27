Thousands of people petitioning to rename city’s dog park for Shield

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There’s a petition receiving a lot of traction right now as city residents want to rename and renovate the sole dog park.

“Why can’t we honor Officer Lehner and Shield in a tribute that would be forever in the City of Buffalo,” says Yvonne White, the dog lover who created the petition. “With the revitalization going on in the city, everything is gorgeous and we should spend money here.”

She wants to raise $1 million to fix up the park, upgrading the lighting, installing a puppy splash pad, incorporating agility equipment into the design.

“I want it to be dog friendly – 100%. People can come too, but for dogs, this is their world.”

She finds it’s a fitting tribute because, for Officer Lehner, Shield was his whole world.

“It broke my heart when they found it and then it just crushed me when I heard the dog was barking.”

Common Council President Darius Pridgen says they haven’t had any formal requests submitted yet. As he explains it, for anything to happen, the mayor or council would have to approve a resolution. He feels confident that, in time, there will be many tributes around the city memorializing Officer Lehner, his service and the sacrifice he made for the city.

“I am in full support of the community doing something in honor of Craig,” said Pridgen. “But I also want to ensure that his family is comfortable with whatever occurs.”

To sign the petition to rename and renovate the park, visit the website here.