Ways to combat a growing waistline during Halloween season

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB)- Halloween is right around the corner, and on a holiday surrounding sweet treats, it’s easy to overindulge. October 31st is a day that kids look forward to all year long. Filled with fun costumes, spooky ghosts, but most importantly lots of candy.

Katie Dundas, trainer at Kenmore Barbell and Fitness told News 4 about her excitement as a kid over the holiday. She said, “I was always excited to pick out your costume, go trick-or-treating with your friends, and fill up a whole pillowcase of candy.”

Most children have the same approach. Get as much candy as you possibly can so you can eat it for as long as it lasts. But parents sometimes break into the stash and it can greatly impact their waistlines. Dundas said, “Too much of anything is not good, but especially sugar.”

Fun sized candies are actually not horrible for you. A fun sized bag of M & M’s has 73 calories but 11.5 grams of sugar. A small Milky Way has 80 calories and 10 grams of sugar. Eat a few though and that’s where problems start to add up. Dundas shared, “Depending on if you’re a male or a female, the recommended amount is 25 grams of sugar for a female and 35-40 grams of sugar for a male and that’s added sugars.”

To burn off that amount of calories and sugar it would take about an hour of weight training. Don’t worry, if you’re not a member of a gym, there are ways you can get active at home. She told News 4, “Pushups, squats, planks, anything like that. There are plenty of things you can do at home on your own. Or you can go for a 20 minute walk, park further in a parking lot, and take the stairs instead of an elevator. All of those things are going to add up and help you burn way more calories.”

It’s the real world. Trainers and doctors know that the upcoming season brings a lot of temptation encompassing food. The best piece of advice that they have…

Vincent Mangione, Owner of Kenmore Barbell and Fitness said, “Be more mindful of what you’re eating aside from the candies and any other sugary foods.”

Another word from the wise, if you know you or your kids are going to be eating lots of sugary for the holiday, try and eat extra healthy in the days leading up to it.