Arrest made following strangulation death in vacant Buffalo building

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Buffalo police have arrested an individual in connection with a homicide that occurred Monday morning on West Avenue.

Detectives say 46-year-old Preston German of Buffalo was found deceased inside of a vacant structure just before 10 a.m.

37-year-old Peter Isaacs of no permanent address was charged with murder in the 2nd degree in connection with the strangulation death German.

Buffalo police say the public providing information that helped lead to the arrest.

Isaacs was arraigned Saturday morning in Buffalo City Court.

 

