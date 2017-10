BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Buffalo Police are investigating after a man was shot in broad daylight.

It happened on the 700 block of Tonawanda Street, just before 2:30 pm.

Buffalo Police tell us the man was shot in the leg and transported to ECMC. He has non-life threatening injuries.

If you have any information about this shooting, call the confidential tip line 847-2255.